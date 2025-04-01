Former President Akufo-Addo Returns, Drops Birthday Photos With Family And Friends
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently marked his 81st birthday with some loyal friends and relatives.
Mr Akufo-Addo had a great time with his close confidants and shared photos of their encounter on social media.
The former President turned 81 on March 29, 2025. He was warmly celebrated by his loved ones who thronged various social media platforms to wish him well.
Staunch loyalists of the former President came together to celebrate him. Clad in white outfits, the group made up of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Kow Abaka Essuman, and others, beamed with joy as they posed for a photo with the former President.
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh