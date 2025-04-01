Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently marked his 81st birthday with some loyal friends and relatives.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mr Akufo-Addo had a great time with his close confidants and shared photos of their encounter on social media.

Former President celebrates his birthday with his loyalists. Image source: Nana Asante Bediatuo, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko

Source: Facebook

The former President turned 81 on March 29, 2025. He was warmly celebrated by his loved ones who thronged various social media platforms to wish him well.

Staunch loyalists of the former President came together to celebrate him. Clad in white outfits, the group made up of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Kow Abaka Essuman, and others, beamed with joy as they posed for a photo with the former President.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh