Kofi Adams Reacts to Death of Nigerian Boxer With Encouraging Words

Sports and Recreation minister of Ghana Kofi Adams has reacted to the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju with some positive words

The Nigerian boxer lost his live in Accra on March 29 after collapsing during a boxing game at Bukom Boxing Arena

It is hoped that the official autopsy on the deceased's body would be done on Wednesday to ascertain the real cause of his death

Ghana's Sports and Recreation minister, Kofi Adams, has positively and encouragingly reacted to the death of Nigerian boxer, Segun Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, following a boxing bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Ghanaian and Nigerian sports followers were left in immense shock following the untimely death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju, who tragically passed away after collapsing during a match against Accra-born pugilist John Mbanugu in the Ghanaian capital.

Ghana's Sports and Recreation ministr Kofi Adams has officially reacted to the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju in Accra Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025. Image credit: AfricaTopSports

The devastating loss of the 40-year-old fighter has raised concerns about the safety of boxers and the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju's death.

Calamity at the Bukom Boxing Arena

In the midst of the Bukom contest, Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed, and despite immediate medical attention, he was not able to make it upong arrival at the Korle-Bu Teching Hospital. The cause of the collapse has not yet been confirmed, as the medial autopsy on the late boxer's body is expected to be conducted on Wednesday, April 2 in Accra.

No one could have predicted the heartbreak that would unfold that night, however, the fact that Gabriel Olanrewaju and his trainer rescinded their boycott decision in a surpring last-minute move following disagreement over extra money to be paid to the Nigerian boxer for agreeing to an alleged pre-arranged contest, raises lots of unanswered questions.

Sports and Recreation minister Kofi Adams reacts

In response to the tragic loss, Ghana's Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, speaking to Sporty FM in Accra, has vowed to ensure that a full and transparent investigation is carried out. In a statement following Olanrewaju's death, Adams assured the public that nothing would be covered up in the investigation and that all necessary steps would be taken to uncover the truth.

The minister responded with the same energy and seriousness as he did in the demise of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley, in Nsoatre during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors, with one Nsoatreman player recently revealing the ordeal he is going through in Sunyani.

"While we deeply mourn the loss of a talented boxer, we are committed to ensuring that this tragic incident is thoroughly investigated. We will institute a committee to go into the death of the Nigerian boxer. I can assure you that nothing will be covered. This matter will be investigated.'' Kofi Adams said.

The sports minister's statement has been welcomed by many within the boxing community, who have long called for improved safety protocols and oversight in the sport.

Adams' pledge to uncover the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju's death is seen as an important step toward ensuring that similar incidents do not happen again.

The official statement from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation of Ghana led by Kofi Iddie Adams on the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju in Accra on March 29, 2025

NBBofC expresses disappointment in GBA

