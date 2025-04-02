Mahama Responds To Drug Smuggling Allegations From Ntim Fordjour, Orders Probe

President John Mahama has directed a probe into drug smuggling claims from Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour

Mahama has instructed relevant security agencies to collaborate with the Assin South MP on the matter

Fordjour had said there was some drug smuggling and money laundering involving two suspicious flights

President John Mahama has directed a probe into claims from Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour about drug smuggling and money laundering involving two suspicious flights at Kotoka International Airport.

Mahama assured that his government is committed to urgently addressing the claims.

President John Mahama orders probe into alleged drug smuggling after claims by John Ntim Fordjour. Source: John Dramani Mahama/John Ntim Fordjour MP

Source: Twitter

The president announced that he has instructed relevant security agencies to collaborate with Fordjour and thoroughly examine the claims.

"Government takes all allegations seriously, and to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, I have directed all relevant investigative agencies – including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator – to immediately and fully collaborate with the honourable member of parliament so he provides all necessary information to investigate the allegations and take all action necessary to expose any drug dealing."

Source: YEN.com.gh