A young Ghanaian boy is seeking financial support in order to further his education at the University of Cape Coast

Maxwell Ahuahey who attended Ekumfi TI Amass SHS and had 6As has been admitted to read Law at UCC

Maxwell must however pay ₵10,383 before school reopens on 7th January, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A brilliant young Ghanaian boy who has been offered admission at the University of Cape Coast(UCC) to study Law is in need of financial support if his dream of becoming a lawyer will come ever to fruition.

Maxwell Ahuahey, a product of Ekumfi T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School who had 6As and 2Bs in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs to pay ₵10,383 as fees before the university reopens on Saturday, January 7.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Maxwell said gaining admission to pursue law came to him as welcome news however the thought of having to pay such an amount as school fees troubles him.

Maxwell is in need of financial support to read law at UCC Photo credit@ Maxwell Ahuahey

Source: UGC

He said efforts by his parent to get funds to pay the fees have also proved futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“My father is a carpenter and I lost my mother after I wrote my WASSCE,” he said.

He continued “my dream is to be a criminal defence lawyer so that I can help the voiceless’ .

Maxwell is appealing to benevolent individuals and groups to come to his aid and support him pay for the cost of his fees.

People who need more information on Maxwell’s story can contact him on 0542283983 or 050200932.

WASSCE Student: Needy Ghanaian With 7As Appeals For Help To Study Law In University; Results Pop Up

Earlier YEN.com.gh William Afful Bamfo, a brilliant but needy alumnus of Kwanyako Senior High Technical School, has emerged as the Overall Best Student for the year 2022.

The prodigy with a General Arts background passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction.

He earned As in seven subjects and C4 in the English Language.

Bamfo's dream is to read Law (LLB) in any tertiary institution in Ghana or abroad, according to social media user Kojo Sintim.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh