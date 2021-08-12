A 12-year-old boy from North Carolina in America has finished secondary school and college in the same week

The lad identified as Mike did it in brilliant fashion, graduating with a GPA of 5.45 in secondary school and a GPA of 4.0 in college

Aside his academic exploits, Mike is a boss of his own as he founded and runs two tech start-up companies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 12-year-old boy has graduated from secondary school and college in the same week.

MSN reports that the brainy lad named Mike Wimmer achieved this by completing four years of schooling in one year - two years of secondary school and another two in obtaining an associate's degree.

Mike began secondary school at the age of 9 Photo Credit: MSN, abc11

Source: UGC

Mike was the valedictorian of Concord Academy High School, US where he graduated in May 28 with a GPA of 5.45 and finished at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, US on May 21 with a CGPA of 4.0.

Mike started secondary school at age 9

According to MSN, Mike did what is called dual enrollment which allows one to study for two degrees at the same time.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The North Carolina resident started high school at the young age of 9 and was said to be younger than his colleagues at school but that didn't deter him.

Mike owns two companies

The lad is not just brainy but a techpreneur. People reports that Mike founded and owns two tech start-up companies named Next Extra Innovations and Reflect Social.

The tech-savvy boy had always loved computer programming at a younger age and learnt many things by himself.

"Everything that I know is self-taught. So trial and error and online videos and everything," People reported the young lad as saying to WCWC.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Abena Amoah, the daughter of popular Ghanaian businessman, Citizen Kofi Amoah, has made her father and many proud as she performed excellently in Cambridge University Assessment exams.

Her father, Citizen Kofi Amoah, a proud dad, shared the news on his official Twitter page, @amoah_citizen.

In excitement he wrote;

It’s a great JOY for a parent to receive excellent exam results of his child

Congrats to all parents and their wards who scaled the Cambridge Assessment (IGCSE) recent exams

I’m proud of my daughter, Abena, and her glowing results

Well done Abena Amoah, a bright future beckons

Source: Yen