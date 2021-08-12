Teacher Kwadwo has got many talking after sharing a picture of school children from 1912 seated under a tree

He posted with the caption, 'how many years now?'

Ghanaians who saw the post seemed very disappointed with the fact that some school children in Ghana still find themselves in such situations for 109 years

Finest Ghanaian comedian, vlogger and education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie has recently shared a picture on his official Facebook page which is racking up many reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Teacher Kwadwo's time line has school children in a picture with their class teacher.

According to the post, the picture was taken in the year 1912 in Kwahu-Nkwantia in the eastern region of Ghana.

Teacher Kwadwo: Popular Ghanaian Comedian and Vlogger has Shares Picture of Ghanaian Pupils from 1912 Source: Teacher Kwadwo

Source: Facebook

In the picture, 13 pupils are seen seated with the teacher standing behind them.

The girls were in simple straight dresses with the little men having cloth wrapped around them.

The children appeared to be studying under a palm tree with a board nailed unto the tree.

They held their books with no tables in view except a bench at the centre.

Teacher Kwadwo shared the picture with the caption;

"How many years now? Hellooooooo

The well known comedian and educational advocate who has been in the news for a while now concerning educational reforms, stirred up many reactions with his post.

A few of the comments are listed below;

From Osaberima Nana Appau Vasco:

It's very sad that instead of some Ghanaians to support this wonderful movement by our brother, they are rather painted with party colors lambasting this good course. Hmmmm my people, when are we going to be patriotic at least for ones and stop being partisans

Richard Mensah commented:

Since 1912 and we are still seeing this and some people don't want us to talk. We have a long way to go.

Isaac Frimpong said:

So America is a country and Ghana is also a country ? Deep forest!! Afuom

Wiwerito Baafa replied:

Nothing has changed after 109 years ago. Is really a shame!

Omar Bongo:

More than a century and still having such a situation existing. The God's must be crazy

From Moses Ohemeng:

But how different is the 1912 setting from today? To me, the only difference is the cloth, instead of today's tattered "milo and bread". They shamelessly tell us we are 300 years behind America.

Source: Yen