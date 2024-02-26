A Ghanaian mother is in a bad condition after she was involved in a motor accident

The sad incident which happened on the Somanya-Accra road in 2022 has rendered her immobile for two years now

She is appealing for help in order to undergo surgery immediately so she can regain full fitness

Elizabeth Ambasaki, a Ghanaian woman, needs immediate financial assistance after she was involved in an accident that nearly claimed her life.

The unfortunate incident happened on the Somanya-Accra road while she was visiting her son, who is a person living with a disability.

Despite surviving the crash, she sustained serious injuries on her arm and leg and had to be transferred to the 37 Military Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Portia Nartey Tsako, the daughter of Elizabeth, revealed her mother has been unable to work for the past two years because the accident has rendered her immobile

The 23-year-old, who has now become the breadwinner of the family, admits that her salary is inadequate to cater to their needs and also pay the hospital bills for her mother's treatment.

"Life has not been easy for me because I am just 23 years old and currently the bread winner of the family. I work in a small food and beverage company with a peanut amount of salary. My brother who happens to be the eldest is also disabled and my elder sister the second born is the one staying with him," she appealed.

Portia revealed that her mum must undergo surgery if she hopes to regain full fitness and is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians, organizations and groups to come to her aid.

Persons who wish to assist Elizabeth Ambasaki can contact 0247330307 for more information.

