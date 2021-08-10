Teacher Kwadwo has been spotted in a new video getting ready for his disciplinary hearing

The comedian and teacher was seen dressed as a warlord for the hearing

He was invited by the GES' disciplinary committee over recent issues and a campaign he had started

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie famed as Teacher Kwadwo has been seen in a new video dressed in traditional attire.

The teacher was in the news recently following his one-man campaign to push for changes in the Ghana Education Service (GES).

His campaign gained a lot of steam on social media and managed to reach authorities at GES who have called him to order.

Teacher Kwadwo storms disciplinary hearing dressed like a warlord; video drops. Source: Instagram/iamphylx

Source: Instagram

A recent development however had it that the internet sensation had been invited to a disciplinary hearing to answer a few questions related to "professional misconduct".

The letter, which did not have its letterhead or the person who signed it showing, indicated that he is to appear on Tuesday, August 10 at Akrofuom District Assembly Hall.

However, in reacting to the invitation, the teacher said he was not afraid to speak truth to power and was seen in traditional attire and was seen with a staff in his hand.

Teacher Kwadwo was heard in the video saying he had been raised to speak up when necessary so he was not going to keep mute when there were clear issues with the educational system.

He sent a message to his teeming followers to remain steadfast and said he was going to face the committee fair and square.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Teacher Kwadwo has for some time now, been dragging the Ghana Education Service over a lot of issues going on in the Education Sector.

He has also in recent times, spoken about the ill-treatment meted out to teachers by the Ghana Education Service in the country that triggered him to launch a hashtag on social media #FixGES.

Teacher Kwadwo has severally intervened by using his own money to renovate his school, furnish the classrooms and classroom blocks.

Speaking about breakout stars, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, has got social media users excited after a video of him singing, rapping and dancing in a studio popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mentally ill man was seen having a studio session with two others as they sang and danced.

Mona Mobl3 was seen standing between the two men as they did a formation dance and sang the chorus to the song which appeared to be titled "Mona Mobl3".

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen