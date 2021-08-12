Reno Omokri has advised people against dating women who only know how to take without contributing anything

In a viral Facebook post, he said that a lover should be a partner in progress and not a parasite looking for what to profit

The social commentator advised men to tell their lovers to pay the bill whenever they ask to be treated as queens

Popular social commentator and activist, Reno Omokri, has taken to Facebook to again speak about relationships.

In a post on Thursday, August 12, Omokri advised young men on how to deal with girlfriends who demand too much.

He said even the Queen pays her bills. Photo source: @renoomokri

Even the Queen pays her bills

The man said that if their lovers keep disturbing them about the need to treat them like queens, they should ask them to pay bills.

Reno revealed they do not need parasites but someone who will support them all the way to achieve great success. He added that the Queen of England is not dependent.

The social commentator said women who support their partners actually exist and are not impossible to find as many believe.

See his Facebook post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has generated thousands of comments and more than one thousand shares.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

Ebuka Okanni said:

"The tasking was too much and became unbearable plus the pressure to deliver to her on time ......nobody tell me I japa ! God bless you sir."

Sweetchi Modesta said:

"If you're woman, don't make the mistake of telling a guy/man to treat you like a queen. Treating a woman like a queen comes naturally from the man."

Akpe Richman Onehi

"Well scripted, but I have reservations for sisters. Married sisters deserves to be cared for as well. Once married does not mean they're not part of the family. Render help when there's need in anyway possible."

Marry when you have money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former presidential aide gave a piece of advice to Nigerian men who are planning to get married without a job or a steady income.

The politician took to his social media page to advise his followers against marrying and welcoming kids to the world without a job.

He said anyone who makes the mistake of doing such has automatically made an agreement with poverty.

He wrote:

"Nobody plans to be broke, busted and disgusted. However, when you marry and have kids without a job, or a steady income, you automatically make a pact with poverty to be broke, busted and disgusted. Carry money before you marry your honey."

