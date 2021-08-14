Many Ghanaians have expressed their opinions on a recent publication about a beautiful young y who supports her boyfriend sell coconut by the roadside

Some individuals believe this act is historic with reasons that some Ghanaian ladies lack that trait

The ry, published by YEN.com.gh had over 1200 comments in just a day, many had a lot to say about that

YEN.com.gh on Friday, Agust 13, 2021, reported the story of a young Ghanaian lady who has chosen to help her boyfriend sell coconut my the roadside.

In the publication, it was revealed that the lady, whose name is currently unknown, lost her job at a point and upon failed attempts to secure a new one, she opted to help her man Nyamekye sell coconut.

The beautiful young lady mentioned she has had numerous proposals from richer men and has been told several times that a pretty lady like herself should not be wasting her life with a poor man.

Many Ghanaians after seeing the publication appeared very shocked by how a lady in these current times would decide to support her man that way.

The cherry on top of their disbelief was the fact that the lady is very good-looking.

Some Ghanaians were also proud of her actions and had nice words to say.

The post on Facebook currently has over 14,000 reactions, 1200 comments and close to 300 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

RevAlert Isaac commented:

pls Dear don't listing to them those are saying that have no vision about marriage because marriage is not about having a beautiful woman nor getting married to rich man although marrying a rich man is good, that's not enough but rather being with the right man or woman who loves you real so don't leave him wether selling coconut or not help him to survive. no one knows tomorrow.

From Joe Pat:

God bless her. At least we still have some women who will stay with us in our struggle days/years

Suleman Ikyei said:

Loyalty cannot be said to be unquestionable after Lionel Messi left his boyhood club that transformed him for PSG Millions of Dollars what my sister is saying, I believe the offers are not mega that’s why she still stick to the guy but if the offers come like PSG Dollars my brother Ey3 Kub3 go suffer heart attack

Maureen Ama:

But ur guy too is very handsome ooo.. If u like stop helping and see, someone will even come and carry it on her head for him... My now husband used to help me sell hausa kooko for my mum in the evenings when we were dating Wai.. He will sell the kose while I sell the kooko.. Hmph.. Ppl don't even know anything..

Susan Mawulawe replied:

I pray he appreciates it and make it big some day, so you can both look back and count your blessings.

From Yesuba Eshun Yaw:

May God bless every guy with a lady whose heart will be with them especially in this our time in Jesus name

