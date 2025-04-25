Youth Employment Agency CEO Malik Basintale has vowed changes to the work terms of Zoomlion cleaners

Basintale criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for sticking to terms that paid cleaners GH¢250

There has been public pressure against the Zoomlion contract's possible renewal by the Mahama administration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale, has assured that the government's contract with Zoomlion Ghana Limited will not be renewed if it plans to continue paying workers GH¢250.

Basintale criticised the recently ended terms and called them evil.

CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale, assures that the government's contract with Zoomlion will not be renewed on the same terms. Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited/Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

In a statement online after some public pressure, he criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for sticking to those terms.

"All my life, I have fought for integrity and for the better placement of the Youth and people of Ghana. For 7years, 9 months, the NPP renewed the Zoomlion contract in its current state paying the Ghanaian Youth/worker Ghc250.

H.E John Dramani Mahama came to review, reset and bring Ghana back on track. This includes ensuring that every worker is paid satisfactorily for the work done. I promise on my honor as I stand by the grave of my late DAD, NOT to RENEW the contract in its CURRENT STATE or FORM.

It is EVIL for the Previous government to have committed to this and I SHALL STOP IT. My brothers and sisters, On December 7th, 2024, Change came and Change must Happen.

If my mother/Brother/Sister were a Zoomlion worker, I won't be happy with either of them taking Ghc250 as Salary and as such I can't be happy with you, your mother, father, brother or sister taking same."

The public pressure was sparked by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has long campaigned against the contract’s renewal, citing poor treatment of workers and breach of contract terms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh