Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Starting Lineups for 2025 Copa Del Rey Final

In his debut season, Hansi Flick has already beaten Real Madrid twice—4-0 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Supercopa final

Already out of the UEFA CL, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are desperate to win the Copa del Rey and restore their battered pride

Both giants are expected to mirror each other tactically in Seville, setting up a direct and intense El Clasico showdown

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The stage is set for a monumental Copa del Rey final as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to renew their fierce rivalry on Saturday, April 26, in Seville, with huge battle kicking off at 20: 00 GMT.

Strong starting XI from each side is expected for the third El Clasico of the 2024/25 season according to 90min.com.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted starting lineups for 2024/25 El Clasico Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Image credit: Gongora/NurPhoto and by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

For just the third time this century, these iconic sides face off in the Spanish Cup final, bringing added tension, drama, and massive stakes to an already heated Clasico.

Final marred by Controversies

Match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea became emotional during the referees' pre-match press conference, revealing he had been under intense pressure, notably from Real Madrid.

Reports swirled that Los Blancos even threatened to boycott the final unless there was a change of referee.

However, after Real Madrid dismissed those reports, Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), also firmly rubbished these claims, stating:

"We had a 40-minute meeting with Real Madrid, and they did not ask to change the referees." he said.

Despite reassurances, the controversy has only amplified the spotlight on an already intense rivalry.

Barcelona seeking a season treble over Madrid

Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Barcelona have thoroughly dominated Real Madrid this season.

Flick masterminded a stunning 4-0 La Liga victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on October 26, 2024. He followed it up by overseeing a commanding 5-2 triumph in the Supercopa de España final in Jeddah on February 12, 2025.

Hansi Flick, manager of FC Barcelona speaks during a press conference before the Copa del Rey Final Match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 25, 2025. Image credit: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Bayern Munich boss' aggressive, fluid football has transformed Barcelona into a force once again, and they now have the rare chance to defeat Real Madrid for the third time in a single season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Barcelona predicted lineup

The Blaugrana side are expected to stick with a 4-2-3-1 setup for the key Cup final as Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde are set to miss out.

Their predicted lineup includes Wojciech Szczesny in goal, with Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martínez, and Hector Fort forming the backline.

Frenkie De Jong and Pedri will anchor midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha operate behind Ferran Torres.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Fort; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid predicted lineup

Real Madrid, for their part, are desperate to avoid a season of humiliation at the hands of their arch-rivals.

After falling short in both prior Clasicos, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are determined to right the wrongs in Seville.

Kylian Mbappé, who has delivered in key matches throughout the season, will lead the line, supported by an attacking trio of Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr.

In midfield, Luka Modrić’s experience alongside the physical presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni will be crucial.

Madrid’s defense, marshaled by Antonio Rüdiger and youngster Raul Asencio, will be tasked with stopping Barcelona’s vibrant attack.

Ferland Mendy, sidelined since March 15, 2025 due to injury, is set to start at left-back while Thibaut Courtois expected to start between the sticks.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Thomas Partey's majestic showing vs Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Arsenal's dominant UEFA Champions League quarter-final supremacy against the finest team of the competition, Real Madrid, with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey putting up a top performance.

The former Atletico Madrid shone in a midfield that was crammed with first-class players such as Jude Bellingham, and Luka Modric, helping the Premier League to reach the 2024/25 UEFA CL semi-finals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh