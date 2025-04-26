PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Joseph Pamfo, popularly known as Joe Shortingo, who is known for his diminutive stature, has courted attention after his recent sighting in a video that recently surfaced on social media.

Joe Shortingo: Veteran Actor Sparks Health Concerns Among Ghanaians After New Video Surfaces

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor was spotted interacting with a group of people in his residence. During the conversation, he recounted how he began his decades-long acting career.

Joe Shortingo also spoke about some of the old movies he featured in alongside other veteran actors like Wayoosi and Agya Koo.

The video garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who expressed concerns about the actor’s well-being after seeing how lean he had grown over the years. Fans questioned whether he was battling a severe illness due to his dramatic physical transformation.

Joe Shortingo’s physical appearance was different from how big and muscular he was during his heyday as a prominent actor in the local movie industry.

The veteran actor’s physical well-being was previously called into question in November 2024 after he was spotted on the set of a movie shoot with a production crew. He was seen jamming to Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Asake's 2023 hit single, Lonely At The Top.

Joe Shortingo beamed with excitement as he exhibited his impressive dance moves in front of a bar filled with drinks while the production crew watched from behind the cameras.

Joe Shortingo's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

solomonkankam7 commented:

"Is everything alright with him?"

DOCTOR SEGOE said:

"Why, is he sick?"

HOW CAN YOU wrote:

"Boss, is he alright?"

Official Slim Seth said:

"What happened to him?"

