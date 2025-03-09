Ghana has long been a breeding ground for football talent, with its rich history of producing exceptional players well documented

However, in recent years, the Black Stars have increasingly turned to footballers of Ghanaian descent born outside the country

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the four eligible players that could beef up the quality of the Black Stars

The likes of Spanish-born attacker Inaki Williams and former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey have already committed to representing Ghana in recent years.

Still, several more players remain eligible and could significantly enhance the Black Stars' quality as the nation seeks a return to the pinnacle of international football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi headlines a list of Black Stars-eligible players who could switch nationality to Ghana. Photos by Molly Darlington, Andrew Kearns - CameraSport and Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Here are four footballers who could inject fresh energy into Otto Addo's side as the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup beckon this month.

4. Jordi Osei-Tutu – A solution to Ghana’s fullback woes

The highly skilled fullback has consistently been overlooked by England, largely due to the immense competition for places in the Three Lions setup.

An Arsenal academy graduate, Osei-Tutu has struggled to break into the English national team but remains a viable option for Ghana.

With defensive frailties, particularly in the fullback positions, hindering the Black Stars in recent years, his inclusion could provide much-needed stability.

Eligible through his Ghanaian parents, the 25-year-old possesses pace, agility, and defensive awareness—qualities that could strengthen the team’s backline.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – A rising star

At just 22 years old, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is still in the early stages of his career.

The exciting winger has shown immense potential, but with England boasting a wealth of attacking talent, his chances of earning a call-up remain slim.

While he has not rushed into a decision regarding his international future, Ghana represents a realistic path to regular national team football.

He has previously expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars through his former coach at Charlton Athletic, making his commitment a strong possibility, per Ghanaweb.

2. Eddie Nketiah – The long-awaited Gyan successor?

Since Asamoah Gyan’s retirement, Ghana has struggled to find a consistent goal scorer. Eddie Nketiah could be the perfect solution.

Despite being England’s all-time top scorer at the U21 level, the former Arsenal striker has yet to establish himself in the senior setup.

His move to Crystal Palace offers a fresh start at club level, but on the international stage, Ghana presents the ideal opportunity to revive his career.

A decent finisher with intelligent movement, Nketiah’s presence in the squad could address the Black Stars’ long-standing issues in attack.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi – A game-changer for the Black Stars

Arguably the most high-profile name on this list, Hudson-Odoi has been on Ghana’s radar for quite some time.

Despite earning three caps for England in 2019, the winger remains eligible to switch allegiance, having not featured for the Three Lions in over four years, as noted by Goal.com.

Callum Hudson-Odoi worked under the coaching tutelage of Thomas Tuchel during their time at Chelsea. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel as England's manager could influence his decision, considering Odoi worked with the German tactician at Chelsea.

Should he choose Ghana, he would be linking up with talented forwards like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, making for an exciting attacking setup.

His experience at the highest level, coupled with his dribbling ability and creativity, could be a game-changer for the Black Stars.

Final Thoughts

As Ghana looks to rebuild and reassert itself among Africa’s elite, recruiting top-tier talent with Ghanaian roots could be crucial.

The inclusion of these four players would not only enhance squad depth but also provide the team with the technical quality needed to compete on the biggest stages.

Whether they make the switch remains to be seen, but their potential impact on the Black Stars is undeniable.

Hudson-Odoi reacts after decisive goal vs City

YEN.com.gh also reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi took to social media to channel his emotions after scoring the decisive goal as Nottingham Forest stunned Manchester City.

His response after delivering the match-winning strike was a mix of passion and quiet confidence.

