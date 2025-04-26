Ex-GPL playmaker Salifu Ibrahim has transitioned from local football hero to living a stylish, high-end lifestyle in Europe

At FC Drita, Salifu reunited with former Hearts of Oak Congolese teammate Rady Ovouka, strengthening old bonds

Salifu’s journey from the dusty pitches of Ghana to the fashionable streets of Europe is a powerful story of hard work and resilience

Once the heartbeat of Hearts of Oak’s midfield, Salifu Ibrahim has traded the gritty pitches of the Ghana Premier League for a life of glamour in Europe.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player is now dazzling not just on the field but also off it, embracing a luxurious lifestyle many only dream of.

Excellent 2020/21 GPL season

After his stellar run under coach Samuel Boadu, where he played a pivotal role in Hearts of Oak’s double-winning season, Salifu's stock rose rapidly.

His dazzling footwork, creative vision, and relentless drive earned him accolades across the country, including the coveted GPL Player of the Season award.

His exploits made him a household name and a symbol of hope for local-based talents, with the creative midfielder set to win the 2024/25 Kosovo league with Drita.

Hearts of Oak departure

Fast forward to August 2024, and Salifu bid farewell to Hearts of Oak, departing on a free transfer to FC Drita in Kosovo.

For many, it was a curious move, but for Salifu, it has proven to be a ticket to a new world.

Since his relocation, the former Techiman Eleven Wonders and BA United star has showcased a side of life far removed from his early days in Sunyani.

Salifu Ibrahim's social media pages, particularly TikTok and Instagram, now offer a glimpse into his enviable lifestyle.

Dressed in designer outfits, cruising in sleek, polished cars, and posing in picturesque locations, Salifu is the image of success.

Whether it’s rocking luxury brands, sipping coffee at upscale cafes, or simply flashing a radiant smile from the driver’s seat of a posh ride, the 24-year-old is clearly enjoying every moment of his European adventure.

What's even more heartwarming is that Salifu is not alone in this new chapter. He reunited with his former Hearts of Oak teammate, Rady Ovouka, at FC Drita.

Their bond, built on the sweaty battles in the Ghanaian top flight, seems to have only grown stronger in Kosovo.

Together, they are writing new stories — on and off the pitch — representing Ghana with pride and style.

It is evident that the move to Europe has elevated not just Salifu's professional career but his personal life too.

His regular posts ooze confidence and joy, showing a young man thriving in an environment that values and rewards his talent.

The boy who once lit up the Accra Sports Stadium with mesmerizing performances is now lighting up timelines with his flashy outfits and luxury lifestyle.

For young players in Ghana and across Africa, Salifu Ibrahim’s journey serves as both inspiration and blueprint — a testament that with hard work, dedication, and a little bit of faith, dreams really do come true.

From the fields of Techiman to the boulevards of Kosovo, Salifu is living proof that the beautiful game can be the ultimate passport to a better life.

And if his recent posts are anything to go by, Salifu Ibrahim is just getting started.

