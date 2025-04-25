Appiah Stadium's protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, has opened up about his eight-day trip to Europe, which was his first time abroad

The viral sensation, in a recent interview, talked about the chill weather he experienced on his tour

His hilarious experience after his first trip to Europe kind courtesy of Appiah Stadium, excited many fans

Ghanaian viral sensation Kwame Ahenfie, aka Isaac Acheampong, has shared his experience after travelling abroad for the first time thanks to Appiah Stadium and his benefactors.

The diminutive Kumasi-based star departed Accra with Appiah Stadium on April 16 for the late Adwenepahene's funeral in Stuttgart.

After their stint in Germany, they moved around different cities in Europe on a sightseeing tour and returned on April 24.

In his recent interview, Kwame Ahenfie spoke about the chill weather abroad. He said,

"When I got there, everywhere was like air-conditioned. It was very cold even when the sun was shining. I was ignorant, so I didn't dress for the weather.

Speaking to Plus1tv on YouTube, Kwame Ahenfie established that there was an upset during his trip, which made him miss his flight.

In his early days in Germany, he had to manage the few clothes he had on, making many criticise his fashion choices.

"We were a little late, so we missed our flight. Our stuff even got stuck in another plane. It took about two days for me to get back my bag, he said.

Who is Kwame Ahenfie

Kwame Ahenfie was born to a diminutive mother who was a cook for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

He was born and raised in the Manhyia Palace and picked up dancing at an early age.

In an interview with Delay, the self-taught traditional dancer established that he realised he was unique as a little person at an early age.

Kwame has built a huge following for himself with his appearances at official Manhyia gatherings, often entertaining the Asantehene and his guests with his dance.

His unique abilities drew many top personalities, including Ibrahim Mahama and Nick Abeam Danso, who was named the richest man in Ghana in 2023 as per GhanaWeb, to him.

He has also garnered significant strides in the Kumawood industry, associating with top stars like Lil Win and Sumsum Ahuofedua.

Kwame Ahenfie's story touches fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwame Ahenfie's experience after his first time abroad.

angel rich said:

"Tell your king to build Kumasi like the place you are talking about lol 😆 because more money in Kumasi they can do it."

SweetMaestro🇬🇭🔥wrote:

"Kwame is at Manhyia for his own settings with the NDC/ appiah stadium and u people should wait for Sikadwa response very soon."

Sir Lord remarked:

"Life in abroad isn’t easy because of coldness… the only time life in abroad is better is during summer months."

Nozzoa shared:

"He didn’t get time to acclimatised so it will be cold for him. He’s talking based on how he felt the weather. If you’ve acclimatised and don’t feel the cold, don’t make fun of a newbie."

Kwasi Bee commented:

"April weather was cold for u? Next time, come January 🤣🤣🤣."

Appiah Stadium gifts Kwame Ahenfie's mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had visited Kwame Ahenfie's home to see his mother.

It was the duo's first stop after landing in Ghana following their trip to Europe.

Appiah Stadium donated an amount of GHC 10k, which he said was from one of his benefactors.

Source: YEN.com.gh