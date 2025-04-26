A Ghanaian lady uncovered how her former house help used to steal from her several months after she had left her home

Euphemia Ann-Marie Amoateng was amazed that the house help she trusted and treated well could steal such valuables from her

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian lady has narrated how she found out her house help had been living a double life, which she did not know about until months after the lady left.

Euphemia Ann-Marie Amoateng said she used to think her house help was very dedicated and respectful until she found out that the girl had been stealing from her.

Euphemia Ann-Marie Amoateng shares her story of how she found out her former house help stole several things from her. Photo credit: @Ayphay

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, Euphemia said her family lived in Accra, but she worked in Cape Coast, hence she came home only on weekends. However, she realised Ama, her house help, took good care of her children, and there was no need for any suspicion.

She added that because of how Ama treated her children, she did everything in her power to ensure that her house help was ok. She bought her good clothes, new phones when the need arose, paid her salary and SSNIT contributions promptly, among others.

“Ama was bereaved, and she told me she would for the funeral. Then she informed that she would not return after the funeral. She kept changing her date of departure. So I requested some leave days from work and came home unannounced. The next day, I told her to bathe and prepare to leave that day because her inconsistent dates were not favourable to me.”

According to Euphemia, her house help left in September 2024. In April 2025, she decided to organise a birthday party and intended to use a washroom outside the main house. However, they could not find the key to the washroom and had to cut the padlock.

“My new nanny decided to clean the place and later called me to come see the huge bags there with several items. From food, to clothes for me and the children, cutlery, utensils, my bras, my jewellery.”

Euphemia was amazed that Ama took all these things from her, considering how she had treated her when she worked for her as a house help.

In another video, Euphemia got Ama’s friend to call her, and she questioned her. However, Ama could not give her any concrete explanation for the allegations levelled against her.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians condemn house help for stealing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Maame Buadu on Facebook. Read them below:

Dedelin Siame said:

“When they are too good, start watching around. Nobody is too good.”

Owusu-Ansah said:

“Some of these helps are just wicked. They never appreciate those of us who are extremely good to them. This could have easily been me bcos I don't take stock of my items at home until I need them. Hmmmm, may God deliver us from all these wicked helps.”

Seyena Takyiwah Ma'am wrote:

“Eìiiiiiiiii...disposables nyinaaaa eiiii.”

Wendy Mante said:

“Same thing my mother's household did to us some years ago. She succeeded in leaving with the things when we(the children) went to school and my mum was at work.”

Ofori Amponsah wrote:

“You probably trusted her too much not to be inspecting the house, rooms, and your stuff.”

Yasmin Lartey said:

“The heart of man is desperately wicked!!! It's only God that can keep us sane, if I type my story, eh.... Only God!!!”

Cecilia Dapaah shares how house help stole

YEN.com.gh reported that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Sanitation Minister, was in court to testify against her house help.

The former Minister recounted how her house help stole about GH¢11 million, which she had accumulated within three decades.

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to express their mixed reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh