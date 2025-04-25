For the first time, Copa del Rey final referees held a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's El Clasico

The match officials used the platform to call out increasing criticism and pressure, especially from Real Madrid

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea became emotional when recounting how accusations have affected his family

An unusual scene played out on Friday during a referees’ press conference that quickly turned emotional and explosive ahead of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2024/25 Copa del Rey final that takes place on Saturday.

The match officials, led by Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and VAR official Pablo González Fuertes, used the platform to preview the massive clash.

It is a fierce final between Hansi Flick's side and Carlo Ancelotti's men who were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal, with Thomas Partey earning a high rating.

They also ceased the opprtunity to air their grievances over escalating hostility from clubs, media, and fans.

Press conference like no other

For the first time in recent memory, match officials held a pre-game press conference akin to the ones typically reserved for coaches and players.

The purpose was clear: to address the intensifying scrutiny and public criticism that referees face, particularly ahead of blockbuster matches like El Clasico.

The trigger for this emotional outpouring was Real Madrid TV’s coverage, which questioned De Burgos Bengoetxea’s credibility by highlighting his lack of Champions League appointments by UEFA.

It was a move seen by the officiating team as a direct attempt to undermine the referee’s authority and credibility ahead of one of the most watched games in world football.

Target on Ricardo de Burgos' head

Pablo González Fuertes, who will be manning the VAR on Saturday, didn’t mince his words.

He condemned what he called a “dangerous game” being played by clubs and media outlets, warning of serious repercussions.

“They're putting a target on his head. The real danger is that this spills over into amateur football. Young referees—kids who love the game—are being insulted or even attacked just for doing their job.” he said.

Fuertes drew a line between the media narratives and the real-world abuse referees face, particularly on social media.

He called on all stakeholders to reflect on the damage being done to the sport’s integrity and grassroots participation.

Emotional breaking point

The emotional climax of the press conference came when Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears while speaking about the personal toll the criticism has taken on him and his family.

“When a son goes to school and is told that his father is a thief, it’s really hard,” he said, his voice trembling. “I just want to raise my child to understand what honesty means, what refereeing really is. But this environment… it’s brutal.” he stressed.

Saturday's man in charge, despite downplaying the criticism made it clear that the pressure is deeply personal for the veteran official.

“I’m indifferent… I need to focus on how to improve” he said.

Referees unite for change

The refereeing community appears more united than ever ahead of the one of the biggest games on the Spanish football calendar in 2024/25.

Fuertes revealed that discussions have taken place among referees about implementing stronger measures to protect themselves and the integrity of their work.

“We’re going to make history,” he warned. “We can’t keep tolerating what’s happening. If things don’t change, we will act. Stronger than ever.”

The message was loud and clear: enough is enough. As tensions rise on the pitch between Spain’s two footballing giants, a parallel battle is unfolding off i, one for respect, dignity, and the future of refereeing itself.

