Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Djang has opened an ultramodern homecare facility in Ghana

The entrepreneur recently received a top award for providing quality homecare services to different people

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen after her efforts resulted in due recognition

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, is the first beauty queen to open a homecare facility in Ghana.

The 2020 Miss Malaika winner is the founder and chief executive officer of Denmarja Homecare, which specialises in childcare and nursing services.

At the recent Women's Choice Awards, the hard-working boss Jasmine Djang won Entrepreneur Of The Year for promoting healthcare in Ghana.

Sharaf Mahama's boo Jasmine Djang opens a plush homecare facility in Ghana and receives an award. Photo credit: @djangjasmine.

Jasmine Djang attended the awards ceremony in a custom-made gold glittering gown by Sima Brew that she styled with simple gold earrings.

The fashion model wore an expensive frontal lace blond hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes to the star-studded event.

Jasmine Djang shared a photo of herself holding her citation and said she was honoured to be Women's Choice Award Africa's Entrepreneur of the Year.

"This award is a true testament to the power of passion, resilience, and the incredible support of everyone around me. To my family, friends, and phenomenal @denmarjahomecare team—this win is for all of us. Thank you for believing in me every step of the way."

The Miss Malaika winner also thanked the awards platform for celebrating and empowering women across Africa.

"It’s inspiring to stand alongside so many trailblazing women who are rewriting the narrative and building a brighter future for us all. To every woman chasing her dreams—keep pushing, keep believing. When we support each other, there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Here’s to more wins, more impact, and more women making history!!!"

Sharaf Mahama's boo Jasmine Djang opens facility

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe was among those who commented on Sharaf Mahama's boo Jasmine Djang's photos on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

Check out the photos below:

Jasmine Djang poses with her hardworking staff

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Djang looked effortlessly chic in a three-quarter slanted dress as she posed with her staff.

The young female CEO wore a center-parted blond hairstyle and flawless makeup look. Check out the photos below:

Sharaf Mahama's boo rocks stylish kente gown

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

