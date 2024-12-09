There was excitement and jubilation at the office of John Dramani Mahama's office located in Accra as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Adukwei Mensa, announced the final election results

A video showing a giant screen mounted on the compound as party supporters watched the EC declare the results, jubilation and fireworks has gone viral on social media

Many people in the comment section were overjoyed as they wished they were present at Mahama's office in Accra to experience the euphoria

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of party supporters and the media watching as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Adukwei Mensa, announced the final election results went viral. The video was captured from the compound of President-elect John Dramani Mahama's office.

Fireworks and jubilation at John Dramani Mahama's office in Accra after EC declares 2024 election results. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama and @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Jubilation at Mahama's office

In a video posted on the Instagram page of the famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, a giant screen was mounted in the car park of Mahama's office.

Many people who watched Jean Mensa announce the final presidential results took out their smartphones to capture the historic moment.

After the EC chairperson mentioned the figures and declared Mr Mahama the president-elect, the jubilations started, and fireworks lit up the sky.

Below are the election results:

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 4,657,304 (41.61%)

John Dramani Mahama : 6,328,397 (56.55%)

Others: 205,721 (1.84%)

Total valid votes: 11,191,422

Rejected ballots: 239,109

Voter turnout: 60.9%

Jubilation at Mahama's office as EC declares results

Mahama and his family celebrating at his residence

Jubilation at Mahama's office

Source: YEN.com.gh