President Akufo-Addo has extended an invitation to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to visit the Jubilee House

The president, in a congratulatory message to the president-elect, stated that the meeting was to initiate the transition processes

President Akufo-Addo also thanked the Electoral Commission and Ghanaians for a successful election

President Akufo-Addo has invited President-elect John Dramani Mahama to the Jubilee House.

The invitation came after Akufo-Addo called John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo says he has invited John Mahama to the presidential palace to initiate the transition process.

Source: Facebook

The president announced his phone call in an X post and noted that the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2024, is to initiate the transition process.

The president also took the opportunity to congratulate the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for a successful election.

He said the just-ended electoral process reflects the enduring strength of Ghana’s democracy.

“May God continue to bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” he concluded.

Bawumia concedes to Mahama

Even before Akufo-Addo would call Mahama to congratulate him, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, had already done so.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called the former President John Mahama to concede defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The decision to concede came on Sunday morning, December 8, 2024, barely 24 hours after the polls started.

Mahama informed the country that Dr Bawumia had conceded through a post on X, saying: "I have, this morning, received a congratulatory call from my brother Dr @MBawumia, following my emphatic victory in Saturday’s election."

Not long after Mahama's tweet, Dr. Bawumia addressed the nation. In his speech, he shared details of his call with the former president.

He stated that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) internal collation indicated that John Mahama and the NDC had decisively won the presidential and parliamentary elections.

"I've just called His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him as President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana," he said.

He thanked Ghanaians who voted for him and those who even took the time to consider his policies, adding that his decision to concede promptly was to calm down tensions and preserve peace in Ghana.

Bawumia says NDC didn’t win

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate for Ghana's 2024 election, has shared his analysis of the elections.

After conceding to the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama, Dr Bawumia is confident his party gave away their victory cheaply.

He said this while talking to a group of party faithful who called on him after the EC declared Mahama president-elect.

Source: YEN.com.gh