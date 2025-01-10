Mahama Directs IGP To Open Investigation Into 2020 And 2024 Election Deaths
President John Mahama requested that the police service initiate immediate investigations into the deaths of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.
A letter from the presidency sighted by YEN.com.gh described these incidents as a lasting scar on our democratic process.
The presidency stressed that it is imperative that justice is served for the victims and their families.
To ensure comprehensive and transparent investigations, the presidency proposed the establishment of a dedicated investigative task force, collaboration with witnesses and families, collaboration with electoral and civic bodies, a review of electoral security arrangements, and the use of forensic evidence.
According to the letter, the presidency also requested periodic updates on the progress of the investigation.
"This will help to keep stakeholders informed and assure the public of your commitment to uncovering the truth."
