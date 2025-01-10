A Ghanaian man has shared a video of his encounter with the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The man who works at the Ghana Airport Company Limited was privileged to receive a handshake from the King

Netizens who saw the video greeted the post with mixed reactions as some congratulated the man while others called him out

A Ghanaian man who works at the Ghana Airports Company Limited was over excited after meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The man who shared a video of his encounter with the revered King was privileged to receive a handshake from him.

Shaking hands with the Asantehene is a big deal. It is considered a significant honour in Ashanti culture. It conveys respect, trust, and a mark of social standing.

Therefore, the young man felt honoured to have received a handshake from Otumfuo. He beamed with a broad smile as he humbly bowed to shake the hand of the Asantehene.

After getting the handshake, he covered his hand with a plastic bag to perverse the memorable encounter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's encounter with Otumfuor

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man preserving his hand after shaking Otumfuor expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some chided him for the move, others congratulated him.

@IVAN KWEKU ISAK ABU wrote:

"Is he a God."

@calebyirenkyi wrote:

"We all love this man until he showed up to be political bias that's what we got to know he is not for all."

@Oheneba Dwomoh wrote:

"Don't shake hands with anybody till end of the month, if not they will take away the blessings."

@NANA J K wrote:

"Who is he??"

@Dr Bosak wrote:

"Hmmm I’ve lived in Ashtown for 15 years but I’ve not gotten this opportunity be4. Charlie you’re blessed."

@Serwaa Apaafo Brakatu wrote:

"I'm just laughing saaaaaa..chaley u are blessed ampah."

@TIKYA KOFI wrote:

"Your hand is anointed in Jesus’ Name."

@RHAHIM DE CHOOSEN-KING wrote:

"Boy you make am in LIFE."

@StêphØhëmàá wrote:

"This my bro err."

@Akonoba wrote:

"U are blessed … don’t joke with your ryt hand."

@Jhaki wrote:

"I have give 24hr security to hold up your hand."

@NANA ADUSEI wrote:

"You get blessings from him bro go high."

@AMA portable wrote:

"Kakra you're very funny."

@Yaa Achiaa wrote:

"Don’t remove it oooo na onyame kese3 na akyea wo no."

