A Ghanaian nail technician, Amanorbea, has documented her journey from Ghana to the United Kingdom with her partner

She visited her grandmother, had a meal, and was accompanied to the airport by her sister, sharing moments along the way

Several social media users who watched her video congratulated her for travelling and wished her well in future pursuits

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a nail technician has left the shores of Ghana to go to the United Kingdom with her man.

Amanorbea shared a video showing her preparations before heading to Terminal Three at the Kotoka International Airport to board her flight.

Amanorbea, a young Ghanaian leaves her home country for the UK with her partner. Photo credit: @Amanorbea

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the nail technician said she first got her braids and pedicure. She then worked on her nails herself and went to the market to buy items she wanted to travel with.

Amanorbea later visited her grandmother to bid her farewell. At her grandma’s, she was served jollof. Her elder sister then escorted her to the airport.

At KIA, Amanorbea showed her outfit and travel documents. She also showed her mother buying her the beads on her wrist. She shared footage of the flight as well.

Amanorbea rated the food served on the flight as seven out of ten. She also showed the hands of her man whom she was travelling with. They landed at Heathrow Airport in London.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend young lady on UK journey

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Amanorbea’s TikTok video documenting her journey.

Vicosika said:

“2025,we are collecting visas and stamping passports. Claim it 🙌🙏😇.”

Nana Aba•||🧚🤎✨ wrote:

“2nd January 2025 I’m seeing this I tap into your blessing 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Stephanie 🔐❤️ said:

“No more UCC stresss No more 6am class Congratulations 🎉🍾.”

G🫧💕 wrote:

“Me planning to book an appointment with her when we reopen and she's gone 😭.”

HER EXCELLENCY 👑🎉💯 said:

“Sista nieee ooo London . We would join you soon.”

Istoba_mansrote wrote:

“I hope you don't stop giving us your contents 😉.”

Ivy🦋🎀 said:

“Congratulations my inspiration in nail tech 😍 I watched your videos and forced my mum to get my kits for me from z's supply gh and followed your tutorials, I'm doing better now❤God bless you beyond measure 🙏 😊.”

Ama Precy wrote:

“A very big congratulations to our baddest nail tech, I am super excited for you 🤲😘🥳.”

Migry_gunzalis said:

“Who will do my nails for me 😫😫😫😫 I was doing susu so I can come there, one of my 2025 goals just travelled 😔.”

Lady who failed IELTS thrice travels to UK

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was excited after she moved from Ghana to the UK.

She said she failed her IELTS three times before passing so she could travel to the country of her dreams to work.

She added that her job was fully sponsored, and she did not need to rely on a middleman for employment.

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the lady and expressed their desire to relocate abroad.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh