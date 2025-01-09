Farida Mahama, the last child of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, shared memorable photos from the presidential inauguration dinner party

The photos were shared on her Instagram page, which showed photos she took with her father, selfies and other photos of herself showing off her look for the night

Many people expressed their excitement in the comment section, while others highlighted her beautiful bond with her father

Farida Mahama shares more pictures from the presidential inauguration dinner. IMage Credit: @fari_maha8

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama shares photos from the inauguration dinner

Farida Mahama took to her official Instagram page to share exciting photos from the night of the inauguration dinner party.

The photos showed the memories she shared with her father, President Mahama, as they stood side by side and posed for the camera.

In the photos in the carousel Instagram post, Farida shows off her three-piece star-studded suit, which she wore the night of the inauguration dinner party.

The carousel post also contained selfies of the First Daughter showing off her natural and flawless skin and curly frontal lace wig, which she whipped in the air.

Farida stood in the front of a glass door inscribed with Adinkra symbols as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Reactions to Farida Mahama's photos

Farida's Algerian sister-in-law Asma, who has the Instagram handle @azzzyyyy, and the 2020 Miss Malaika winner Djang Jasmine, took to the comment section to hype the President's daughter.

Many people took to the comment section to express their admiration for the Mahama family after seeing Farida's carousel Instagram post.

The photos also excited many of Farida's fans who were expecting her to share more memories from the memorable night.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding Farida's night out at the inauguration dinner party:

farida_mahamafanpage said:

"Our very own ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

azzzyyyy said:

"The cutest girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nunawilson said:

"So cute!!😍."s

phre_mah said:

"That laughter will never fade😊❤️ in slide six😊."

djangjasmine said:

"Fari Fari 😍."

ani_manni_008 said:

"The president’s daughter just stole my heart in a glimpse ❤️."

angel.tee_ said:

"I love your personality ❤️."

arianaiddisah said:

"love this for you ❤️."

jr_ayew said:

"4th slide: JM 🤍🔥."

