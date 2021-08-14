Popular confident actress, Yvonne Nelson, owns a pre-school, Just Like Mama, at the plush East Legon Hills.

The actress surprised many people with the revelation that she owns the school, which she described as the best pre-school in Ghana.

Photos from the school show how big Yvonne’s pre-school is and well-resourced it is.

A collage from Yvonne Nelson's pre-school. Photo credit: @justlike_mama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of the photos of Yvonne’s pre-school.

1.The school building:

2. Serene classroom:

3. The luxurious baby room:

4. The lavish classroom:

5. The serene atmosphere to foster learning:

6. When it is time to play:

7. Swimming pool for the children:

8. Happy kids at school:

9. Kids learning skills:

10. Career day at school:

Source: Yen