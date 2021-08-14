Just Like Mama: 10 Photos and Videos from Yvonne Nelson’s East Legon Pre-School Showing how big it is
Popular confident actress, Yvonne Nelson, owns a pre-school, Just Like Mama, at the plush East Legon Hills.
The actress surprised many people with the revelation that she owns the school, which she described as the best pre-school in Ghana.
Photos from the school show how big Yvonne’s pre-school is and well-resourced it is.
YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of the photos of Yvonne’s pre-school.
1.The school building:
2. Serene classroom:
3. The luxurious baby room:
4. The lavish classroom:
5. The serene atmosphere to foster learning:
6. When it is time to play:
7. Swimming pool for the children:
8. Happy kids at school:
9. Kids learning skills:
10. Career day at school:
