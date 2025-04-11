Tracy Shay's mother couldn't hide her emotions when Wendy Shay stormed the Ridoana School Complex to visit her viral daughter

The young student's mother was present when Wendy Shay promised to foster her daughter through to the university

Amidst tears of joy, Tracy Shay's mother shared her thoughts after her daughter's profound moment

On April 9, Wendy Shay went back to the Ridoana School Complex in Ashaiman where she performed and met her young fan, Tracy a week before.

11-year-old Tracy was in the audience while Wendy Shay was performing her hit single Too Late.

Tracy's dance moves were recorded and posted online by a blogger making her an overnight sensation.

Her dance moves have registered nearly 50 million hits on TikTok alone.

An argument erupted online about whether Wendy Shay's lyrics were suitable for the child. Others also called out Tracy's mother for being irresponsible.

The Too Late hitmaker came out to defend the young girl whose dance moves were criticised and called her confident.

When Wendy Shay visited her school, the singer established that Tracy's viral moment had brought significant attention to her song Too Late, released last year.

The Too Late hitmaker donated educational materials such as custom-branded exercise books to Tracy Shay and her classmates. She also gave out a smart TV, beverages and other items from brands she is affiliated with.

Wendy Shay's gesture moved her young fan's mother to tears. She was seen visibly shedding tears of joy in a clip culled from Wendy Shay's visit to the school.

Speaking after the event, Tracy's mum said she never expected such a thing to happen to her considering the backlash she and her daughter were subjected to. She said,

"My name is Barbara. I thank all Ghanaians. When my daughter's video came out some people insulted me. All I have is gratitude for those who insulted me and the others who said good things about me. All of you should thank Wendy Shay for me. What she's done made me happy. I hope she reaches far so my daughter can also reach far."

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Tracy Shay and her mum's mood after Wendy Shay's gesture.

AwiniBashiru said:

This girl is just amazing I watched the video countless times, mama thanks for allowing ur daughter to demonstrate her talent🥰🥰

FRIDAY💚 wrote:

She has swag just like her daughter, looking at her gesticulations

Powa remarked:

Good mother, forget the world and focus on your ward. Your ward will go far with Wendy. God bless.

Sheku Nasta noted:

pls speak english some People dont understandt What u are saying.love from Holland. we are her follower thank

NAA KARLEY remarked:

Eeeeiii i know this woman at ashiaman newyork i never knew she is ur daughter

