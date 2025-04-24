A Ghanaian man is deeply hurt by the actions of a woman he loved dearly and invested so much in

He noted in a video that she broke up with him despite giving her a weekly allowance and ensuring her life was good

Netizens who saw the video were outraged and criticised the young lady in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian barber has suffered a painful heartbreak after his girlfriend, whom he loved dearly, broke his heart.

In a video which has since gone viral, he noted that despite investing so much in the lady, she ended up betraying him.

Ghanaian man cries out as lady breaks his heart. Stock image posed by model

Source: Getty Images

He claimed he took good care of the lady, including giving her a weekly allowance of GH150, among other things, while the only thing she gave him was a singlet.

Following their breakup, the young man has dragged the former lady to Obra, a show on Nhyira FM, to seek justice for the unfair treatment.

He noted that the lady had seized his iPhone 12 Pro Max and is refusing to return it. The lady, on the other hand, claims the phone is not with her.

She acknowledged dating the young man; however, she claims dating is just a game, hence her actions.

The young man is seeking his iPhone, claiming that he has sold it to invest the money in something else.

Watch the video of the young man below:

Netizens react to young man's video

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comments section. While some supported the young man, others criticised him in the comments section. Another group of netizens were outraged and condemned the actions of the young lady.

@Faiza6060 wrote:

"Eiii some of us are dating trees 🌴 ooo😂😂😂."

@Korkorlina1 wrote:

"Where will I meet such sensible men hmmmm😭😭😭."

@SHEIKH MUBARAK UTHMAN wrote:

"It pains me that am not the guy Enka by this time people will hear what is shock shock shock 3x."

@No weapon wrote:

"Handsome boys are going through a lot hmmmm."

@Dennis k wrote:

"U be hard guy 😂😂😂💔💔."

@Kwabina Boateng wrote:

"Not even a hug and you call her your girl friend.."

@Scorgy1 wrote:

"Bro go and do it quick master we don't waste time on this ooo."

@JUNIORman wrote:

"Take her go Baaba sharp."

@Noblekofi6 wrote:

"Go to nanaoam."

@Ben Black wrote:

"Masa come to ma home twn this is Koko for nananom even those ladies at de back will collect dea own fast."

Source: YEN.com.gh