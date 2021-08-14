Linda Achiaa: 10 Plush Photos of Kwaku Oteng’s Newest and 5th wife and her job
Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has a new wife, a young lady in the person of Linda Nana Akosua Achiaa.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Linda is gorgeous and has a physique that most ladies would want to have.
Reports went viral in 2020 that she had a baby for Kwaku Oteng and was preparing to marry him.
It is now settled as Linda is now one of Oteng’s wife and from her social media activities, it is clear she has so much love for her husband and father of her children.
Our checks also show that Linda is a professional banker.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
See 10 photos of Kwaku Oteng’s wife that prove that he has good taste:
1. Beautiful smile and looking gorgeous in blue
2. Another heartwarming smile while glittering in purple:
3. Woman of many colours. Linda looks good in black, too:
4. Looking stunning in orange:
5. Madam corporate:
6. So clean a look!:
7. A fun lover:
8. The beautiful Mrs. Oteng:
9. A taste for luxury:
10. Body goals on fleek:
Source: Yen Newspaper