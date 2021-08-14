Linda Achiaa: 10 Plush Photos of Kwaku Oteng’s Newest and 5th wife and her job
Ghana Entertainment News

by  Naa Ayeley Aryee

Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has a new wife, a young lady in the person of Linda Nana Akosua Achiaa.

Linda is gorgeous and has a physique that most ladies would want to have.

Reports went viral in 2020 that she had a baby for Kwaku Oteng and was preparing to marry him.

A collage of Linda and Dr. Kwaku Oteng. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
Source: Instagram

It is now settled as Linda is now one of Oteng’s wife and from her social media activities, it is clear she has so much love for her husband and father of her children.

Our checks also show that Linda is a professional banker.

See 10 photos of Kwaku Oteng’s wife that prove that he has good taste:

1. Beautiful smile and looking gorgeous in blue

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_linda_achiaa/Instagram
2. Another heartwarming smile while glittering in purple:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
3. Woman of many colours. Linda looks good in black, too:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
4. Looking stunning in orange:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
5. Madam corporate:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
6. So clean a look!:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
7. A fun lover:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
8. The beautiful Mrs. Oteng:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
9. A taste for luxury:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
10. Body goals on fleek:

Linda Achiaa. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram
