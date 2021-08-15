The Ghanaian actress has clocked 44 years old today, August 15

She has uploaded wild photos with heartfelt messages crediting God for the blessing of life

Her fans and followers have commented beneath the posts

Nana Ama McBrown is marking her 44th birthday today, August 15, 2021, and time's wings seem to have no bearing on her youthful hue, talent, and almost unimpaired persona.

The Ghanaian actress recently turned television show host needs no introduction as she has become a household name, gracing the screens in the homes of many Ghanaians.

Nana Ama McBrown's 44th birthday, like millions throughout the world, has been affected by the prevailing pandemic; she can revel with fewer people if she chooses to throw a grand party.

44 in grace - Nana Ama McBrown says as she drops wild photos to mark her 44th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Celebrating 44 years

However, the actress has dedicated her social media pages to her special day and has splashed wild and eye-catching photos to celebrate her new age.

Taking to her Instagram page with a whopping 4.4 million followers, she wrote:

''Happy Birthday To Me #44 in Grace .

In a previous post she shared ahead of her birthday, the United Showbiz presenter delivered a heartfelt poem, acknowledging God's blessings in her life.

She wrote:

''I HAVE COME TO UNDERSTAND YOUR BLESSINGS

I AM IN YOUR BLESSINGS,

LIKE A TREE PLANTED BY THE STREAM

THE WIND WILL BLOW

THE TUNDER WILL STRÌKE

IF I WILL REMAIN POSITIVE

IN LOVING YOU

IN LOVING MY NEIGHBOUR,

SURELY MY CUP WILL ROUND OVER

MY LORD MY YEARS ARE IN YOUR HANDS ALMIGHTY GOD #ITHANKYOU.''

Nana Ama McbBrown is married to Maxwell Mawu Mensah with whom she has one child, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

Actress on Black Sherif's First Sermon

In a previous story about Nana Ama McBrown, the actress posted a video in which she jams to artiste Black Sherif's smash First Sermon.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

The Ghanaian media figure captured the exciting moment and shared it on Instagram, saying:

''Her Excellency Feeling Herself @blacksherif.'' The music video for Black Sherif's First Sermon has racked in over a million views on YouTube after its release on May 21, 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh