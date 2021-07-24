Actress Nana Ama McBrown posted a clip jamming to Black Sherif's First Sermon

The UTV show host indicated that she was feeling herself

Nana Ama McBrown publicised the video on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has posted a video in which she jams to artiste Black Sherif's smash First Sermon.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

The Ghanaian media figure captured the exciting moment and shared it on Instagram, saying:

Her Excellency feeling herself - Nana Ama McBrown says as she jams to Black Sherif's 1st Sermon Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

''Her Excellency Feeling Herself @blacksherif.''

The music video for Black Sherif's First Sermon has racked in over a million views on YouTube after its release on May 21, 2021.

Watch the video below;

Second Sermon

Meanwhile, concerns over Black Sherif’s decision to display machetes in his latest music video for his Second Sermon have elicited a response from the musician as he contends that he does not seek to promote violence.

Though loved by many, Black Sherif's Second Sermon music video, released on July 16, 2021, has received criticisms following the blatant flaunting of machetes as part of the props.

Critics of the video said the clip could instil violence in the youth and called on other musicians not to emulate the act.

In a social media post, however, the young Ghanaian rapper, said he does not intend to promote violence.

''I don’t and will never support violence. The machete sceneries in my video are all symbolism of what is happening on the street which involves the youth,'' he averred.

''One key reason for the sermon releases is to draw attention to stakeholders from both government and non-governmental agencies, plus opinion leaders and guardians to rise and support the youth, which I represent. Spreading love to my people,'' he added.

Natalie Fort's 26th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported GHOne TV presenter, Natalie Fort is marking another milestone after 25 years of life, health, and growth amidst challenges that compelled her to take a break from Ghanaian media.

The former TV3 news anchor has clocked 26 years old, and she has been celebrated as she marks her birthday today, July 24, 2021.

On the Instagram page of Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of GHOne TV/StarrFM, she has publicised stunning photos with a heartwarming birthday message to mark Natalie Fort's special day.

