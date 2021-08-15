Serwaa Amihere has wowed her many fans and followers on Instagram with a photo

The news anchor was seen wearing a white jumpsuit as she smiled for the camera

The GH One staff has been in the news for some days now following some allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Joyce Serwaa Amihere has caused a massive stir on social media with her latest photo following a storm of allegations that rocked her in the past number of days.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram. Serwaa Amihere was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera.

The GH One Newscaster was seen wearing a beautiful white jumper and complimented her look with some expensive-looking accessories.

Sunday special: Serwaa Amihere dazzles in white as she takes critics to church in photo. Source: Instagram/Serwaa Amihere

Source: Original

After sharing the lovely photo, the journalist captioned it with a Bible verse and some love emojis.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The caption read: "Romans 8:28".

Checks made by YEN.com.gh showed that the memory verse the TV show host posted read: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. – Romans 8:28 (NIV) "

Many fans and followers of Serwaa Amihere took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted.

arben.arh described Serwaa in totality: "Prettyyy"

pearl_odoi also wrote: "Greatness at its peak"

issacbirikorang commented: "Good afternoon, madam"

TV and radio personality real_vimlady also popped up in the comment section with: "God has got your back"

ohemaaclothingafric had this to say: "Beauty of God"

There were many comments that showed Serwaa Amihere was really loved by her many followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has been spotted in a new video flaunting her beauty in what looked like a kitchen.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

She was seen playing with the other lady in the video who was hugging her tightly in the space where they stood.

Source: Yen.com.gh