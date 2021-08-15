Maxwell Mensah has joined the whole nation to celebrate his wife McBrown on her birthday

The businessman took to social media to share lovely photos f his wife and expressed his undying love for her

Nana Ama McBrown turned 44 years old today, August 15, 2021

Maxell Mensah, the husband of renowned on-screen personality Nana Ama McBrown, has sang the praises of his wife on the occasion of her birthday today, August 15, 2021.

The loving husband of the United Showbiz show host took to Instagram to share lovely photos of his wife and also send her warm wishes.

Maxwell Mensah, to mark the day, shared a number of photos of his wife taken during a photo shoot and expressed his love for her.

Maxwell Mensah celebrates b'day of his wife Nana Ama McBrown with stunning photos

Source: Instagram

One of the photos shared by McBrown's husband saw the actress and TV show host psoing beside a car as she dazzled in a rubber-themed dress.

Another photo saw Nana Ama McBrown sitting on the bonnet of a Mini Cooper

After sharing the photos, Maxwell captioned them: "You are the dream Chick of my dreamland! You know I am crazy about you. On your birthday I wanna say I love you Always.Happy birthday my Chica Bonita"

Many fans of the actress who are followers of her husband, took to the comment section to react to the photos and birthday wish.

Nana Ama herself was the first to react as she took her place as the only woman in Maxwell's life with her comment: "Mr Mensah #BRIMM"

itsmissborty wrote: "Eeish odo...I love the caption"

glow_scents commented: Happy birthday Nana.Continue to bloom"

dwamena.desmond had this to say: "Wow happy birthday empress"

There were many other comments that showed the fans were very happy over the relationship between Maxwell and his wife McBrown.

Source: Yen.com.gh