A video of a Ghanaian female pastor by the name, Reverend AkuaOfori-Boateng is making waves on social media as she requested a popular song by famous Nigerian artiste, Teni, 'case' to be used in worshipping God in church.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Rev. Akua's official Instagram page got many confused upon seeing it.

In the video, the church members including the pastor herself were seen passionately worshipping to the song and singing along.

Reverend Akua: Ghanaian Female Pastor Causes Massive Stir Online as 'Case' by Teni is Used in Worship Photo credit: @reakua,@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

What also seemed to have surprised most people was the fact that the choristers knew every single lyric to the song.

Some of the cuss words in the circular song were not omitted whiles it was being sung in church.

Ghanaian as usual had a lot to say about that.

The post was captioned by the pastor as; "God has gone to 'Oshodi' for your case and His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you"

YEN.com.gh took the pleasure to highlight some of the comments left on the post after being shared on various platforms.

From Obaapaakyaa7:

Am confused

Miss_quarshie:

I'm wondering what influenced the song

Qwami_ro said:

Na so Rev, God has done it for my case

Runfreegh commented:

Revelance

From blackbeautytracey:

Church too lit!

From 4evasandy_shero:

I was sitting right in front of Rev. The preaching was the best I've ever witnessed in my life

Heading to Facebook, YEN.com.gh sighted the post on Zionfelix Entertainment News page and a few of the comments over there are listed below;

Sekyi Bright said:

Wonders shall never ends.

From Ephyiar Sasu

She understand the song differently. That's what I call positive vibes.

Ibrahim Biyaw Gh:

Confused generation

David Appiah said:

These pastors listen to circular music in their cars and private corners paa.

Still, on circular songs/musicians imparting Christianity, YEN.com.gh recently reported that according to Ohemaa Mercy, her current hit song, 'Ote me mo', was written by Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena.

She said; "God has given Kwabena Kwabena the wisdom when it comes to writing and this isn’t the first time he has done something for me.”

