Actress Maame Serwaa has once again stunned social media with a new video of herself

The actress was seen standing in what looked like a kitchen with another lady looking very pretty

Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a new video flaunting her beauty in what looked like a kitchen.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

Thick is bae - Maame Serwaa says as she drops new video of herself; fans shout. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

She was seen playing with the other lady in the video who was hugging her tightly in the space where they stood.

Maame Serwaa playfully asked the other lady to let go of her and she gave a 360-degree turn for all to see her entire body.

Maame Serwaa appeared to be feeling herself in the video and one could say she was really in love with her outfit and how she was currently looking.

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

giftaravotti came in with the comment: "Dhaaaaaaaam"

fillaboyzdotcom also wrote: "Abooozigi"

There were many such comments that proved that the fans of Maame Serwaa appreciated her dearly and can't wait to see her on their screens again.

Maame Serwaa has not been very active in the movie industry for a while now and it would seem she is engaged in other things that are equally important to her.

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that diminutive Ghanaian actor, Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga, has hinted at joining the Ghana Police Service very soon due to the love he had for the job.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the diminutive actor was seen dressed in police outfit and standing in front of a car parked inside a house.

He was seen saluting those present and asked them to come to attention because the Ghana national anthem was being played.

Source: Yen.com.gh