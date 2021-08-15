Ghanaians are reacting massively to a video of an alleged military vehicle that was spotted at a private residence in Accra as the footage is fast going viral on social media

The video was taken by a man who stood at a distance and decided to take a shot of what was happening as a concerned citizen.

Interestingly, a lot of the reactions gathered by the video have been from people who hold the view that it is a normal practice that can be justified on many fronts.

What Ghanaians are saying

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the interesting, hilarious and mind-boggling reactions to the video.

Pop Caan Kofi said:

So dont know military has block factories that generate internal gestation funds for them???? If youbdont know ask

Andy Frimpong Manso mentioned:

There's a regiment, 39 or 64, they're not just military, they also involved in this kind of services. You should have approached them and ask questions after all, you're a citizenry.

Kwaku Boateng commented:

Our military and their ammunition has nothing to do so what else should they use it for...if GHone should just organize a friendly war for them, you will rather see the purpose of it

Nartey Sylvester explained:

When you hear engineers or one step they dnt bake bread or cake they are construction unit and has a block factory that produces the block and public do buy from the unit at a cheaper price and when you buy they send it to your destination for free so it it a crime konkonsa ppl do approach them and find out wai

Yamboar Agnes stated:

I honestly don't see anything wrong with this. Maybe the owner of the blocks fueled the truck to carry it for him and this isn't bad. Most institutions allow their staff to fuel their cars and use it as a form of staff motivation.

Opoku Ososs Boateng intimated:

Dont you know that artisans are employed into the army?so therefore there are masons among them who mould blocks and sell.if u haven't seen some before go to their barracks or come to soldier line near Bekwai roundabout in Kumasi and see for yourself.Ghone shd know better before posting unnecessary video

Video of ambulance carrying cement

Previously, a video was taken of an ambulance that was being used to carry cement, which generated a lot of buzz on social media.

However, it was later reported that the video of unknown men offloading cement bags from an ambulance was not the fault of the Ambulance Service.

This followed a press statement issued by a car servicing company, Service Ghana Autogroup Limited.

