Afia Schwar has commented on the recent allegations levelled against Serwaa Amihere

The outspoken female personality blamed it on the political saboteurs of NPP's John Boadu

Serwaa Amihere was in the middle of many unfounded allegations that got social media talking days ago

Outspoken media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has claimed to know the figures behind Serwaa Amihere's leaked saga.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar was seen saying she had an idea about those behind the leaked saga.

According to Afia, the people behind the leak are members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who want to challenge John Boadu's position as General Secretary of the party.

Afia Schwar names those behind Serwaa Amihere's leaked allegations; video pops up

She continued that to make the current chairman of the party unpopular, some lies and allegations had to be released to cause doubt in the minds of people.

Afia Schwar said many of the things that were released in the well-publicised saga were untrue and were only being peddled to make John Boadu unpopular.

She added that some of the media that were put out were fake and that the sources have been traced to an old video that emanated from a website.

Afia Schwar continued that the allegations were to cause some confusion in Boadu's family and the political party at large.

Her comments follow a barrage of screenshots and media that were released on social media some days ago.

The attacks were directed at GH One star Serwaa Amihere who was tagged with a number of political figures in the country.

Serwaa Amihere however spoke on the issue and said it was borne out of envy and malicious lies against her person.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere has caused a massive stir on social media with her latest photo following the storm of allegations that rocked her in the past number of days.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram. Serwaa Amihere was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera.

The GH One Newscaster was seen wearing a beautiful white jumper and complimented her look with some expensive-looking accessories.

