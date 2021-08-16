Bridget Otoo has been spotted in a video trying to try some fish in the kitchen

The journalist appeared to be struggling with the task as she jumped around in fear

She revealed that cooking was not her thing and that she was only trying her hands at it for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On-screen personality Bridget Otoo has landed in hot oil after she was seen in a video trying to fry fish in her kitchen but appeared to be having a hard time doing so.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Facebook page, the media personality was seen in the kitchen cooking.

She was seen putting some fresh fish into a frying pan but was doing so as if she was afraid of getting burnt by the oil.

Video drops as Bridget Otoo struggles to fry fish; says cooking isn't her thing in video. Source: Facebook: Bridget Otoo

Source: Facebook

Bridget Otoo was seen running for cover after every fish she dropped in the frying pan in what appeared like a funny video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The news anchor admitted that it was her first time cooking and she decided to start with fish frying.

She added that from the looks of it, cooking was not her thing and added that she was never going to step foot in the kitchen again but rather focus on her books and business.

Bridget Otoo thanked one Chef Abena for offering to teach her how to cook.

After posting the video, the Metro TV star captioned it: "For the first time in my life, I learned how to fry fish. Cooking isn’t for me, I won’t do it again, I just want to focus on my books and business. Thanks to Chef Abena for teaching me how to fry fish."

Speaking about 'ending in tears' YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shemima of Date Rush fame has been spotted in a video weeping uncontrollably over her recently-ended relationship with Ali of the same show.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shemima was seen officially announcing her separation from Ali.

According to her, Ali started exhibiting some signs early on in their relationship and it slowly amalgamated in pushing them apart leading to the dissolution of their relationship.

Source: Yen