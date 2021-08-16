Shemima of Date Rush fame has announced that her relationship with Ali is over

According to her, Ali was already dating before coming to the reality show

She recounted how a certain lady keeps threatening her to leave Ali and find her own man

Shemima of Date Rush fame has been spotted in a video weeping uncontrollably over her recently-ended relationship with Ali of the same show.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shemima was seen officially announcing her separation from Ali.

According to her, Ali started exhibiting some signs early on in their relationship and it slowly amalgamated in pushing them apart leading to the dissolution of their relationship.

While shedding tears, Shemima said she turned down many suitors because of Ali and said she was doing so because of the notion that she was in a serious relationship with him.

She however said Ali did not value the love and has ended up breaking her heart, leaving her sad and dejected.

Shemima went on to add that she had regretted going on national television to look for love and announced she was now very single and moving on with her life.

Among many other reasons that led to the breakup, Shemima recounted that she was always at the receiving end of warnings and threats from a certain lady asking her to stay away from Ali.

Her checks, following the constant warnings, revealed that Ali was already dating before coming to look for love on national television.

Shemima said she could not hold back her tears because Ali had allowed the critics of their beautiful love story to have the last laugh.

The Date Rush couple rose to stardom after they picked each other on the show to the surprise of many.

They were seen on shopping sprees, dinner and lunch dates amid many other lovey-dovey outings.

At one point, Ali was seen on bended knee confessing his love to Shemima and telling her that he loved her more than his own mother.

