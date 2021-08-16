An elderly Ghanaian woman called Abena Afatwuwaa has made many sad online as she narrates losing her only child and living in poverty

The 109-year-old woman says at her age, money is of no essence to her and she only wishes to have a comfortable place to sleep

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows how life-threatening Abena's current sleeping conditions are

The story of an elderly Ghanaian lady has touched many hearts since it surfaced on social media.

The 109-year-old woman by the name, Abena Afatwuwaa in an interview on a Youtube Channel called Bones Man Tv, narrated her sad story of how she lost her only child and currently lives in poverty-stricken condition.

According to the old lady, her nephew and sister are the ones taking care of her since the loss of her child.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the sleeping place of this poor woman was shown to be in a poor state and seemed threatening to her life.

When asked what her greatest wish in life was, Afatwuwaa mentioned having a comfortable sleeping place has always been her desire.

She added that, at her age, getting money will be of no help to her but a safe place to put her head is her greatest desire.

Abena Afatwuwaa: 109-year-old Ghanaian woman lost her only child and Currently has a poor livelihood Source: BONES MAN TV

Taking a tour of her room, a big hole was found below her door which she said results in insects entering her room.

There were holes in the ceiling of the room which she said is a major issue when it rains.

The mattress in her room is insect-infested and makes sleeping comfortably impossible, BONE MAN TV reported.

Concluding, Abena Afatwuwaa pleaded with Ghanaians to help change her living conditions.

Watch the full interview below:

