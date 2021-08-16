Leticia Pinamang's family has buried the teenager in a solemn ceremony after her sad passing

Leticia was found hanging in the dining hall of her school, Miracle JHS in Sunyani

The family which suspects foul play in Leticia's case buried her with a cutlass amid rituals for her spirit to avenge

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Leticia Pinamang Kyere, the JHS girl who allegedly took her own life in school in Sunyani, a few months ago, has been laid to rest.

The teenager was laid to rest over the last weekend at a solemn ceremony that saw many rituals being performed.

They also invoked curses using powerful deities across Ghana as they sought vengeance over their daughter's unfortunate fate.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Pinamang's passing

Pinamang, a final year student of the Miracle Junior High School in Sunyani, was found hanging at the school's dining in May 2021.

Reports at the time suggested that she had taken her own life while other students were attending Bible studies at dawn.

Family disputes reports

But the family disputed the initial reports and insisted that there was foul play in the passing of the young girl.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh at the time, the deceased's sister denied the reports that Pinamang took her life.

According to the sister, there was no real sign that the 14-year-old hung herself.

She pointed out that there was no chair or table at the scene which the deceased could have used to climb to the rope.

Revenge rituals

It is out of this suspicion of foul play that Pinamang's family has went ahead to invoke the powers of well-known deities like Antoa at her burial.

In a video sighted YEN.com.gh, the family was seen performing some rituals at the cemetery where they laid Pinaman to rest.

The family poured libation and buried young Leticia Pinaman with a cutlass to avenge her death.

The objective of the rituals was to get Pinamang to avenge her death and expose all those involved in what the family believes to be murder.

This is so sad

Afia Schwar on Serwaa and John Boadu saga

In other news, Afia Schwar has brought a political twist to recent rumours about Serwaa Amihere and some NPP bigwigs.

Serwaa was rumoured to have had affairs with NPP General Secretary John Boadu and other party stalwarts.

Afia Schwar, however, claims that the unsupported claims were all parts of attempts to discredit John Boadu ahead of NPP's executive elections.

Source: Yen