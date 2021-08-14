Serwaa Amihere was trending for the past few days over some unfounded and unconfirmed rumours

She has however addressed the issue

According to her, the years of malicious lies and abuse she has endured over the years has made her stonger.

She added that she is far from distracted

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

On Thursday night, August 12, 2021, unfounded rumors about GhOne presenter and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere topped the trends on Social media.

YEN.com.gh could not confirm the veracity f the news therefore, reported nothing about it.

Serwaa Amihere who happened to be the person at the centre of all this controversy has spoken up about the rumors that had her named in it.

I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies; they have made me stronger - Serwaa Amihere Photo credit: Serwaa Amihere

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In an Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere said she has endured years of abuse and malicious lies.

According to her, all these years, she has learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly.

She added that all the lies and abuse has rather made her stronger and are far from distracting her,

Serwaa Amihere however, thanked all those who reached out to her to show concern during those times.

Her post addressing the issue has generated a lot of reactions by her followers and fans.

evelyn_813 said they were jealous of her.

My dear they r just jealous of u. they should be bold and bring out the worst things they do in private mtcheeeeeew they r just bitter souls in sugary bodies. I heavily insulted someone yesterday papa. Women Destroying Women

ayishataadamsgmail.com1 asked her not to mind them.

Don't mind them dear continue to be decent in your heart

owusu_leticia said maturity counts in situations like this.

Maturity always counts Well done

qeenforever encouraged her to ignore haters.

Ignore ur haters n keep moving… pretty woman.

In other news

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has uploaded palatial vacation photos from her trip to Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple award-winning movie star has lit up social media with the frames as she flexed her opulent lifestyle at a spa in the Arab city.

On her Instagram page with a whopping 6.7 million followers, Ibrahim appears in a white bathroom towel, showing off her face without her usual makeup.

Source: Yen