Nana Kwame Bediako, in a video that surfaced online, stormed the streets of Accra with a G Wagon in the company of Dutch footballer Memphis Depay

The New Force founder stood through the sunroof of the vehicle and treated the large crowd that surrounded the vehicle

Memphis Depay, who visited Ghana for the holidays, was seated in the backseat with a chill demeanour as he watched the crowd try to get a glimpse of him and Cheddar

Ghanaian millionaire businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, caused a stir in the streets of Accra as he drove through the city in a G Wagon. A video of the moment captured by one of the bystanders showed the businessman standing through the sunroof of the luxury car as a large crowd surrounded the vehicle.

Cheddar was joined by Dutch footballer Memphis Depay, who is in Ghana for the holidays. Depay sat in the backseat, calmly observing the crowd as they tried to catch a glimpse of him and Cheddar.

The video follows Cheddar’s participation in Ghana’s 2024 general elections, where he represented The New Force, a political movement he founded. He secured 84,478 votes, making up 0.75% of the total votes cast. Cheddar’s third-place finish was considered a significant achievement for his movement, which gained national attention during the campaign.

Cheddar and Depay excite Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Scorpio finest said:

"President akata ne guy guy de3 😂😂😂president club 600."

Z ENTERTAINMENT GH wrote:

"He lose vote oo but he dey enjoy pass person wey in party dey power 😂."

Mac. Mils said:

"Memphis is the nicest footballer."

jerujessez commented:

"Future Ghana president wei, enti mo y3 sure."

Cheddar drives Lamborghini

In an earlier video that went viral, Cheddar was spotted driving a Lamborghini Aventador. The history behind the vehicle made the video more interesting.

YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar had purchased the car from football icon Cristiano Ronaldo when he auctioned it.

Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the luxury car, dropping a flurry of comments about Cheddar's wealth.

