Award-winning Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio knows how to steal attention with her looks

Sandra Ababio flaunted her smooth legs in a short outfit that she paired with expensive designer shoes

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's Barbie-inspired hairstyle and makeup

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio, popularly known as Sandra Ababio, is highly fashionable and is consistently among the first female celebrities to introduce designer bags in Ghana.

Sandra Ababio has taken over the internet with a new photoshoot. She slipped on a black suit while showing off some skin.

The style influencer completed her look with a long-sleeve shirt, a stylish black jacket, and a short skirt.

Sandra Ababio looks classy in black outfits. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

Sandra Ababio looked exquisite in a fringe ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows and gold eyeshadow colours.

The fashion model wore expensive Chanel earrings and a matching fashionable ring while showing off her designer Louis Vuitton bag.

Sandra Ababio looks elegant in a suit

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui commented on Sandra Ababio's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fellamakafui stated:

"Opana❤️."

mitchbrothers_ stated:

"Serving Looooooooks 🖤🤍."

judenyamejay stated:

"My celebrity crush 💕."

tifa7767 stated:

"This is pretty mama ❤😍."

bilalpatrickosabutey stated:

"❤️ Beautiful soul ❤️ 💖 ✨️."

closet_randg stated:

"Pretty girl 😍."

cylinarhbynah stated:

"You are so beautiful, mummy 🥰."

__a.ssurance stated:

"Omg😍."

mabel_wassels stated:

"Beautiful 🤩."

louis.nyam stated:

"Scrumptious🔥😍🔥😍."

i.ticiaaaaaa_ stated:

"Fine woman 😍😍."

Sheena.xx7 stated:

"Sandra beauty❤️❤️."

iamcobbyslashy stated:

"Looking gorgeous 😍😍😍."

akosua_frimpomaah_saka stated:

"You are so beautiful ❤❤❤and hot 🔥🔥🔥."

gabrieljesusprodigal stated:

"Happy Independence Day, sweetie ❤️."

Sandra Ababio looks terrific in a white dress

Sandra Ababio went viral online, wearing a white long-sleeve bodycon dress that snatched her waist.

She wore a coloured frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with gloss lipstick while showing off her golden jewellery.

Sandra Ababio slays in a black jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how famous Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio caused a stir with her black ensemble.

The celebrity model wore a black lace mesh jumpsuit that accentuated her figure as she posed for different angles.

Some social media users commented on Sandra Ababio's beautiful hairstyle and designer bag on Instagram.

