Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia and her twin sister turned a year older on Monday, December 16, 2024

The actress celebrated her birthday by sharing photos and videos with her twin on her social media pages

Borga Sylvia's images impressed many of her followers, some of whom shared their best wishes for them

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, aka Borga Sylvia, has shown off her twin sister in new photos on social media.

The birthday of Borga Sylvia and her twin sister, Afia Pokuaa, was celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia and her twin sister Afia Pokuaa celebrate their birthday with lovely photos. Photo source: @iamsandraadu

In celebration of their special day, the actress shared a slideshow of photos she had taken with her twin.

In the first set of photos, the twins wore flower-patterned dresses and were full of smiles for the camera.

The next set of images had Borga Sylvia and her sister in a living room. Similar to the first images, the twins wore the same dress.

In the last set of photos, the twins went for a sporty look. They rocked similar FILA-branded T-shirts in different colours with the same leggings and sneakers. In all their images, the twins had similar hairstyles.

Sharing the images, Borga Sylvia wrote a simple caption which read:

"On our special day, I’m grateful for a twin who’s also my best friend. Happy Birthday to us. Double the laughter, double the love. To my twin sister and me, may our lives be filled with joy, love, and countless memories."

Ghanaians celebrate Borga Sylvia and her twin

The images of Borga Sylvia and her sister excited many of her followers. Some took to the comments section to shared their best wishes for them.

honestlybridgette_ said:

"Happy birthday to the two both of you 😅😍🥰🫶🏾. I pray for such blessings."

giftymirekuakissi said:

"Happy Birthdaaay to you,guys.God bless your new age."

frantzebwulff said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you two, age filled with joy and happiness 🥂🎂🍾🍇🍅🍌🌹🍓🍒🥭."

myshel3 said:

"Double blessings 🙌🏽 Happy birthday beautiful twinnies 🥰🥳🥳🥰."

Kumawood stars mourn with Borga Sylvia

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Borga Sylvia had lost her sister Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi.

Movie personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu were at the funeral in Kumasi.

Videos capturing sad scenes, including Borga Sylvia breaking down in tears, surfaced on the internet.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh