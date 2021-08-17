An inspirational woman by the name, Donzella Washington, has defeated all odds as she acquires her bachelor's degree at the age of 80

Donzella made the decision to continue her education after the passing of her husband

With her latest degree in social work, this mother revealed she intends to volunteer in nursing homes and help younger individuals in the society

An 80-year-old woman by the name of Donzella Washington has proved to many that it is never too late to achieve one's dream as she bags her bachelor's degree from Alabama University.

Chicago 24 reported that, after losing her husband, Donzella took some time off to focus on her goals and finally decided to finish her college education in social work.

"When I began this journey it was just because I wanted to go back to school, it was something I wanted to accomplish. So at this moment it’s just overwhelming you know, the attention", Washington said

80-year-old Woman Graduates with Bachelor's Degree From Alabama University

The hardworking woman graduated with excellence.

Speaking in the interview, she said her goal is to inspire the younger generation that it is never too late to start.

Donzella admonished that if you have a dream, you need to finish it.

"If I being 80 years old could do it, so can you. You just need to believe in yourself", she said.

Her daughter by the name Kimberly Washington expressed how proud she is of her mother.

She stated that Donzella is an example of commitment, perseverance, strength, dedication, compassion, and passion.

Donzella hopes to use her newly acquired degree to volunteer in nursing homes and to help younger individuals.

