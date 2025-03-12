A video of Sompa FM host Oheneni Adazoa drooling over her new look has garnered significant traction online

The media personality is rumoured to be expecting a child after struggling to conceive for nearly two decades

Fans couldn't help but share their admiration for the resilient Oheneni Adazoa and offer prayers on her behalf

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa recently shared a video of her showcasing her new look amidst her widespread pregnancy rumours.

In the video, the media personality wore a loose-fitting purple dress matching her lips with the beautiful pink colour of her earrings.

Oheneni Adazoa who loves to wear eyelashes opted for a lash-free look which she couldn't stop drooling over.

She twisted and turned as she flaunted her beauty exciting scores of fans who have followed the media personality's journey especially after her pregnancy rumours emerged.

Oheneni Adazoa who just celebrated her 20th marriage anniversary with her husband Clement Abrefa Yeboah opened up about her fertility issues on the Delay Show.

She got many fans emotional as she recounted her struggle to conceive for nearly two decades. Yet the resilient media personality wields an unwavering hope to become a mother despite her age.

While the Sompa FM host has yet to officially announce her status as an expectant mother, videos of her with a bulging belly continue to fuel her pregnancy rumours.

In her recent video, the media personality danced as she twisted and turned in her beautiful outfit.

Fans thronged the comments section to share their heartwarming prayers for Oheneni Adazoa after seeing her current state.

Ghanaians react to Oheneni Adazoa's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneni Adazoa's new look amidst widespread rumours about her pregnancy.

Esi💵💷💰Sanful❤️ said:

Congratulations mummy, your thanksgiving service should be held at Stadium oo cos we all want to come and thank God on your behalf and other women God has blessed them with babies. Thank you Jesus 🙏

Jozzy’s Lingerie wrote:

"Biribiaaa Nso Nyame y3 Ampa,At the right time I the Lord will make it happen,I tap into this for anyone looking for the fruit of labour 🙏🏾."

Beatrice Eyison Arthur remarked:

"Eeeei what cannot do does not exist. No matter what we will follow him. Congratulations ooooooooo."

baby_last47 shared:

"Wow u are looking beautiful May the Almighty God bless you and protect you 🙏🙏🙏."

Comfort Serwaa noted:

"Because of u my trust in God has increased and I believe everything will be ok with me in the name of Jesus."

OFFICIALFALIZ added:

"I'm glad I said a prayer for you after your interview with Delay🙏 indeed God is good."

Oheneni Adazoa gets a new studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa had been spotted in the new studio for her Sompa Nkomo radio show.

The media personality's studio was equipped with ultramodern equipment to improve her radio show's production quality and aesthetics.

In a video, Oheneni Adazoa and her panellists beamed with excitement as they toured the new studio for the first time.;s

