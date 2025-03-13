Controversial Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has compared Vini Jr to Asamoah Gyan after his penalty miss

The Brazilian winger missed the chance to win the UEFA Champions League quarter final tie for Real Madrid after missing a penalty

The Spanish giants progressed to the last eight of the European championship after beating their rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties

Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo was no left out of the millions of fans around the world watch the last 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

European champions, Real Madrid progressed to the quarter final of the competition after a controversial penalty shootout win at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Having lost the first leg 2-1, Atletico Madrid responded in a fast start to the game after Connor Gallagher scored under one minute to level the tie.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr had the opportunity to win the game for Los Blancos from the spot in regulation time but the Ballon d'Or contender fired wide.

Pappy Kojo, known in real life Jason Gaisie, immediately took to social media to react, comparing the Real Madrid star to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, who is mostly remembered for his famous 2010 penalty miss at the World Cup.

The singer wrote on X, with a meme of ex-South Africa President Jacob Zuma: "Vini and Asamoah Gyan."

Despite the penalty miss, Real Madrid scraped through to the last eight following a 4-2 shootout victory, and will now face English giants Arsenal in the quarter final.

Ancelotti hails Atleti for tough match

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti described the last 16 tie as a difficult and his side were fortunate to go through via penalties.

The Italian gaffer has had an outstanding run with the Spanish giants and he is on course to winning a third UEFA Champions League title with the club.

"This was a heads or tails situation and, today, we called heads and won," he said, as quoted by The Athletic.

"But Atleti go out of this competition with their heads held high. No question."

"This was difficult, like it always is against Atleti," said the Real Madrid manager. "It was a tight, balanced game. But to have anything other than that against Atleti is very, very tough.

"They work hard, they take up great defensive positions, and they pull for one another – we had some chances to take control, but it was only about going through."

Meanwhile, in the other games of the quarter finals, Barcelona will engage Borussia Dortmund while Inter Milan faces Bayern Munich. Paris Saint Germain, who eliminated Liverpool will face another English side, Aston Villa.

Appiah not sure Ghana can replace Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars forward Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that it will be difficult to replace legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

The Black Stars have struggled to find a prolific scorer for the national team since Gyan resigned from football.

Gyan before announcing his retirement in 2023 had not played for the Black Stars since the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

