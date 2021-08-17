Argentine star Lionel Messi shows incredible dribbling skills during one of his first training sessions at PSG

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Parisians on a two-year deal earlier this month after failing to renew his deal with Barcelona

The 34-year-old winger could make his debut for his new club against Reims on Sunday, August 29

Lionel Messi seems to be settling in well and fast at Paris Saint Germain after the Argentine showed his new teammates what he will bring to the table.

The 34-year-old completed a two-year deal with the French League club this month and during his first few training sessions, he is already driving them crazy.

Though the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to make his debut until a few days from now, he is already showing his unstoppable skills in training.

Lionel Messi all smiles during PSG training session Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

The Argentine winger was seen making his trademark moves and dribbling his colleaguers on a reduced-size pitch.

Messi was unveiled along with Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum, Archaf Hakimi and one other person over the weekend before their Ligue game against Strasbourg.

The attacker ended his 16-year relationship with Barcelona this summer after they were unable to renew his deal over financial implications.

Mammoth contract breakdown

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported the astounding breakdown of Lionel Messi's PSG Contract.

The two-year contract places Messi in the upper echelons of one of the highest-paid athletes in the world earning €481,000 a week.

According to various reports, his salary and bonuses totals to an annual €35 million.

The Argentine superstar’s salary is pegged around €31.5m a season with the option of a third - that takes his earnings to a staggering €75m, in addition to a €25m signing bonus.

Messi not wearing No.10 Jersey at PSG

YEN.com.gh had also earlier reported why Lionel Messi will not be wearing his famous No.10 jersey at PSG.

Although Neymar offered to make the number available to him, he rather settled for the number 30.

Fans had expected him to continue with the No.10 Jersey from his Barca days but the Argentine forward will be available for selection in the No.30 jersey to play in their encounter against Reims in their 6th Ligue 1 fixture.

