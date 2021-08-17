Isaac Sesi, the CEO of Sesi Technologies, a Ghanaian company, has been enrolled for the Master of Business Creation (MBC) program

The program by the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business is regarded as one of the top 10 entrepreneurship programs in the US

No exams, no theses, and no hypothetical case studies are required for the master's program

An award-winning Ghanaian entrepreneur by the name, Isaac Sesi, has announced a unique master's degree program that he has just been enrolled in, in the United States.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Isaac mentioned that he never wanted to go for a master's degree because of the tough experience he had during undergraduate studies.

"I never planned to do a Masters programme. In fact, it took a lot of effort just to get through undergrad and I even considered dropping out at a point," he said.

The unique program

However, Isaac has now been granted a fully-funded Master of Business Creation (MBC) program at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.

This unique program, which is ranked among the top 10 entrepreneurship programs in the US, combines the best parts of a startup accelerator and a graduate business-degree program along with one-on-one mentoring and access to funding to help entrepreneurs advance their startups.

Throughout the program, students work to apply what they are learning in class to grow their company. All the deliverables relate to the company and no exams, no theses, and no hypothetical case studies are required.

According to Isaac, the program is also designed to enable students work full-time on their startup at the same time.

"I'm also grateful to Generation Africa and GoGettaz through whom this opportunity and scholarship came, and to my professors, who recommended me and considered me a great candidate for this programme," he added.

Isaac Sesi, the CEO of Sesi Technologies, is a 27-year-old entrepreneur and innovator recognized by the MIT Technology Review as one of the world’s top innovators under 35.

Another brilliant Ghanaian entrepreneur

Meanwhile, George Jojo Boateng, a 28-year-old Ghanaian innovator has been named in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 list for the year 2021.

In an official publication announcing the list and explaining the reasons for his selection, it is indicated that Jojo and his cofounder Victor Kumbol created an eight-week smartphone-­based coding course with their venture, SuaCode.ai.

So far, it is confirmed that the program has had more than 600 students who successfully graduated from two dozen countries.

